Walk-Up Vs Walk-In Campsites: The Differences You Should Know Before Your Next Adventure

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Campers may often hear the terms "walk-up" and "walk-in" being used to describe various campsite options. While this may seem like a mere issue of semantics, it definitely is not. Nor are these two terms interchangeable — at least when they're applied properly. In a nutshell, the primary difference between walk-up and walk-in campsites is that the former refers to how you acquire the site, while the latter describes how you access it.

With that in mind, if you want to book that perfect campsite, then walk-up sites may not be the best bet. This is because walk-up campsites are first-come, first-serve. This means, there is no guarantee you will actually be able to get the campsites when it is time for the long-awaited adventure. Some campgrounds have sites that are designated as walk-up year around. Others require reservations during peak season but may transition to walk-up during the off-season. Others may have a combination of reservation and walk-up, or only reserved sites.

As you plant your camping adventure, it's important to know which types of sites are available. If you are considering a walk-up site, you may want to get an idea of the average availability, so that you can better judge your odds of securing one on arrival. There are some walk-up sites that don't book very often, so in all likelihood, you should be able to get one when you show up. Other sites are quite popular, and you may have to arrive early to have a shot. However, if you're leaving on a last-minute camping trip, walk-up sites are ideal, as you don't have to worry about making an advance reservation nor are you locked into certain length of stay or dates.