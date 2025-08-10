This Florida Glamping Dude Ranch Is Anything But Your Typical Campground

Tucked among several wildlife preserves, and sitting on 1,700 acres on the Kissimmee River, it might seem at first that the Westgate River Ranch Resort would be a remote location with little to do. But that's not the case. Every Saturday, there is a rodeo event held in the resort's 2,400-seat arena. There's a water park, an adventure park, skeet and trap shooting, buggy rides, a petting farm, and so much more. If you enjoy the water, you have access to a full-service marina. Go on a river cruise or go fishing, where you can use these two fishing tips to maximize your catch. On the more mellow side, there's a Sunday farmer's market. If you're looking for something a little more dramatic, take a chance in the escape room or ride a mechanical bull. There's even a (sort-of) dude ranch element with horseback rides and a Cowboy Adventure Park. Some events, like the rodeo, come with added fees, but many are included.

You also don't have to worry about stocking a cooler with hot dogs for the grill — the resort has a wide range of dining options, from pizza to steaks. There's ice cream and coffee at the Coffee Corral. You could head to the General Store to pick up some sweets, or go with the S'mores 'n Pours package which offers s'mores kits and top-shelf bourbon for two as part of your room.

Before you book your stay, check the Specials page on the resort's website — you can find discounts on rates and fun packages. You'll also find AAA, senior, and military discounts along with a special rate for Florida residents.