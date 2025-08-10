This Florida Glamping Dude Ranch Is Anything But Your Typical Campground
For many of us, the idea of camping brings to mind tents and RVs, pools, lots of nature, and some campfire fun. If you're looking for a camping experience that goes beyond the ordinary and even beyond some of the luxurious glamping spots across the U.S., we've found the perfect place for you. Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo will make sure nobody in the family is bored. Located in the middle of the state, about an hour south of Orlando, the resort offer a unique combination of amenities from water parks to rodeos (you read that right), including options you're not likely to find at many campgrounds. As a resort, the location is ideal for glamping, allowing you to customize the level of rusticity of your vacation. You can bring a tent or stay in your camper, but you can also choose among teepees, covered wagons, luxury tents, and resort-style lodges.
Once you've picked your accommodations — which include all the amenities of a hotel room if you go for a lodge — you'll have quite the roster of activities to choose from. Because it's in Florida, it doesn't matter what time of year you visit; there's always something going on. And despite the fact you're camping far from any city, you don't have to worry about the black bears in Florida in this bustling setting.
What to expect while glamping at Westgate River Ranch
Tucked among several wildlife preserves, and sitting on 1,700 acres on the Kissimmee River, it might seem at first that the Westgate River Ranch Resort would be a remote location with little to do. But that's not the case. Every Saturday, there is a rodeo event held in the resort's 2,400-seat arena. There's a water park, an adventure park, skeet and trap shooting, buggy rides, a petting farm, and so much more. If you enjoy the water, you have access to a full-service marina. Go on a river cruise or go fishing, where you can use these two fishing tips to maximize your catch. On the more mellow side, there's a Sunday farmer's market. If you're looking for something a little more dramatic, take a chance in the escape room or ride a mechanical bull. There's even a (sort-of) dude ranch element with horseback rides and a Cowboy Adventure Park. Some events, like the rodeo, come with added fees, but many are included.
You also don't have to worry about stocking a cooler with hot dogs for the grill — the resort has a wide range of dining options, from pizza to steaks. There's ice cream and coffee at the Coffee Corral. You could head to the General Store to pick up some sweets, or go with the S'mores 'n Pours package which offers s'mores kits and top-shelf bourbon for two as part of your room.
Before you book your stay, check the Specials page on the resort's website — you can find discounts on rates and fun packages. You'll also find AAA, senior, and military discounts along with a special rate for Florida residents.