What To Know About Wild Camping And How To Determine If It's Right For You

There are many reasons people go camping. However, the underlying thread that connects all of these motivations to overnight outdoors is the desire to experience nature on a deeper level. As a result, camping has endured as a very popular outdoor activity, with more than 80 million Americans spending nights outdoors each year. Interest in the activity continues to grow, with more than 5 million Americans trying camping for the first time as well. However, the growth and popularity of camping is one of the driving factors behind another trend — wild camping — as many more experienced campers eschew the developed campground experience in search of something a bit more removed from civilization.

Wild camping, which is sometimes referred to as "dispersed camping," entails camping in the wild. Specifically, it means setting up camp away from any type of developed campsite, campground, or amenities. You will also sometimes hear the term "primitive camping," which is similar in meaning. However, primitive camping usually involves hiking to predetermined sites that may have a few amenities, like a rock fire ring for instance, but are designated as spots to camp. By contrast, wild camping involves setting up camp in non-designated areas with no nearby amenities.

Although wild camping has somewhat of a romantic and idyllic aura to it, it isn't necessarily for everyone. As is the case with any outdoor pursuit, there are both pros and cons to this activity. So, before heading out on a wild camping adventure, it is prudent to be aware of both. That way, you can plan the perfect camping adventure for yourself and be properly prepared should you decide wild camping is the right choice for you.