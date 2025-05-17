How To Make A DIY Survival Fishing Kit

The first step to making a DIY survival fishing kit is to gather the necessary supplies. Keep in mind that even if you are already an avid angler, you may not have all the items you need readily on hand. That is because in a survival fishing kit you need to include the gear to catch whatever you can, not a specific size or species of fish. At the very basic level, what is needed is a selection of hooks (#4, 6, 8, or 10) and a length of fishing line. It is important to include some small hooks for panfish and trout that may not be hooked by larger versions. As far as line, you can use either monofilament or braided fishing line. Most go with braided line because it's stronger.

Split shot sinkers as well as some small bell weights are perhaps the next most useful items. While, at times, you can catch bait, you can't always count on being able to do so. For that reason, it is a good idea to include some artificial lures like small spoons and/or soft-plastic worms and grubs. Think in terms of universal appeal, utilizing small, basic versions such as curl-tail worms. Given that worms are among the best baits for freshwater fishing, it can be advantageous to include some scented artificial worms like GULP! Pinched Worms so you always have a handy supply of bait. In a saltwater setting, FishBites EZ Shrimp can serve the same purpose.

Other items that can prove handy are floats or bobbers — cork or wood versions tend to be more durable than plastic models — and snap swivels. A small knife or multitool can also serve a variety of purposes if you don't already have one in your emergency supply bag.

