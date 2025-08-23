What To Do When Your Hummingbird Nectar Turns Cloudy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you want to attract hummingbirds to your yard, odds are you've put out a hummingbird feeder. While fresh, sweet nectar is certainly an enticement for these acrobatic avians, cloudy nectar is not. So, what do you do when your hummingbird nectar turns cloudy? Dumping it and starting over with fresh nectar is the obvious answer. However, there are also steps you can take to prevent this from happening over and over, such as changing where you hang your hummingbird feeder, and regularly cleaning and refilling your feeder.

Hummingbird nectar, whether it is store-bought or homemade, is really nothing more than sugar water. Your nectar should be clear, assuming it doesn't have any colored-dye added. If you notice the liquid within the nectar reservoir of your feeder becoming cloudy, it is being overtaken by microorganisms, bacteria, mold, or some other sort of contaminant. This process can be accelerated when temperatures rise during the summer months.

While the temptation may be to just let the cloudy nectar remain until the feeder is empty, this spoiled sugar water solution not only loses its appeal to hummingbirds, it actually poses a health risk to those who deign to sip it. This is why frequently refilling and cleaning feeders will attract more hummingbirds, and ensure the safety of those that visit your feeder.