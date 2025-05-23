How Heavy Rain Affects Hummingbird Feeders (And A Helpful DIY Solution)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the best parts about the weather warming up each year is the anticipation of hummingbirds visiting your yard. With their beautiful feathers and interesting behaviors, hummingbirds breathe life into any backyard or garden. However, if you live in an area with heavy rain, you may have noticed that your hummingbird visitors are few and far between, even though you've taken the step to add more red to your garden and offer a variety of flowers. This is because of how rain can change the sugar concentration of your hummingbird nectar, turning what would be a delicious snack for these little birds into a missed opportunity.

The ideal nectar recipe for hummingbirds is 1 part sugar mixed with 4 parts water. This means that if you're using 1 cup of sugar, you'll need to mix it with 4 cups of water. However, if your hummingbird feeder is exposed to heavy rains, this can dilute your nectar's concentration, adding too much water for it to be effective at attracting hummingbirds. If this happens, you'll need to dump your hummingbird feeder and refill it — which can be a costly and time-consuming task if you experience frequent heavy rains.

To solve this problem, you can move your hummingbird feeder to a covered area. Or, if already existing coverage isn't available, you can get crafty with an easy hummingbird cover to keep the rain out.

