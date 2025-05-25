Glass Or Plastic Hummingbird Feeders: Which Is Right For Your Yard?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you are a serious ornithologist or a casual backyard birder, odds are you have — or wish to have — nectar-filled feeders in your outdoor space to attract hummingbirds. Deciding on the type of feeder can be perplexing, as there are a wide range of sizes, colors, shapes, and designs from which to choose. However, the nectar reservoir of each of the feeders in this dizzying array are made from one of two materials — glass or plastic. While there are some ceramic models, for all practical purposes, they can be considered in the same category as glass in terms of pros and cons.

How do you know which is right for your yard? Much of that depends on which qualities you value most — affordability, durability, aesthetics, or ease of use. If cost is your only concern, the answer is simple: plastic. However, although they tend to be less expensive up front, plastic feeders often aren't as durable as glass, meaning you may buy new ones more often. Plastic feeders can warp in extreme heat, which causes leakage. This makes them a poor choice for those living in areas where temperatures frequently hit triple digits. Additionally, plastic feeders can become discolored or crack over time. Some types of plastics also contain BPA, which could possibly leach into the nectar.

However, there are practical reasons to choose plastic feeders as well. If you are putting out multiple feeders, the affordability certainly gives the advantage to plastic. Where you place hummingbird feeders to keep them coming back can also play a role in your decision. Since they do not shatter as glass models do, plastic feeders are a better choice if you are hanging them over a hard surface such as a concrete patio, or in an area subject to high winds.

