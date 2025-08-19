What To Expect At National Park Campgrounds With Minimal Amenities

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Camping is a popular activity at national parks across the United States. However, not all of these national park campgrounds are set up the same, nor do they offer the same level of amenities. Although for some travelers the term "amenities" refer to perks such as swimming pools and room service, in campground parlance it's more likely to cover things like running water and electricity. Very few national park campsites offer a full array of amenities such as water, electrical, and sewer. So, as you go through the process of booking the perfect campsite for your next adventure, it is important to know what to expect at national park campgrounds offering minimal amenities.

Dry camping is trending among RVers, while wild camping is becoming more popular as well. In fact, many campers are now seeking so-called off-grid sites, with little to no services at all. However, such a sparse campsite may come as a shock to those accustomed to full RV hookups and campgrounds with amenities like tent pads, picnic tables, or flushing bathrooms. That's why it's so important to read the specific campsite descriptions before booking — even within the same national park, options can vary from site to site.

Whether you're planning to rough it or just happen to end up in a site with minimal access, knowing what to expect will help you stay prepared. That's especially true if anyone in your group needs enhanced accessibility. While a number of national park campgrounds and campsites offer enhancements and accommodations such as wheelchair accessible trails and chairlifts, not all do. So, again, it's important to check what amenities and options are available not just for the national park as a whole, but the specific campsite you are looking to book.