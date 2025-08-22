What To Know Before Trying Rosemary As A Squirrel Deterrent
Squirrels may look sweet from a distance, but any homeowner knows they can quickly become a nuisance when allowed to run amok in your yard. They will happily feast on any produce you've been cultivating in your garden. Even if you aren't growing fruits or vegetables, squirrels can still cause damage by nibbling away at flowers and even wooden furniture, or by digging up your lawn in search of nuts or acorns they may have stashed there. Rosemary (Rosmarinus officinalis) is one natural, humane way to deter squirrels from making themselves at home in your outdoor space. This aromatic herb with thick, needle-like leaves is a popular go-to for getting rid of squirrels — and you likely already have it in your kitchen cabinet or fridge.
Here's how it works: Squirrels rely on their sense of smell to find food, and rosemary's overpowering fragrance can be bothersome to their sensitive noses. Try incorporating a whole rosemary herb plant or two into your yard for a squirrel-repelling method — either a bush if you live in zones 8 through 11, or potted if you're in colder areas. As a bonus it can double as a handy kitchen ingredient for you! If you're not willing to commit to an entire rosemary bush, some commercial rodent repellents do contain rosemary oil, so you could also try making your own by grinding it up and mixing with water for a DIY spray version. You could even try scattering dried rosemary or rosemary needles around.
Some caveats and alternatives to consider
Before you buy out your grocery store's rosemary supply, you should know this trick is far from foolproof. Not all squirrels react the same ways to certain smells, so some might not be sensitive to your rosemary hack. And even if your smelling solution does work, the results will likely be temporary. Even the commercial sprays recommend reapplying monthly. Instead of seeking a single silver bullet to rid your garden of squirrels (after all, you can't plant rosemary everywhere), the best strategy is to use a combination of methods. You can plant fresh-smelling mint to help keep squirrels away in containers alongside the rosemary. Keeping your yard clean and cleared of potential nesting materials such as leaves and twigs, and keeping all food including bird feeders safely stashed away is one of the most important ways to make your yard less appealing to any bushy-tailed visitors. You can also use physical barriers such as chicken wire to protect garden produce.
And if you're in the market for other natural alternatives to keep squirrels away, another pungent kitchen staple, apple cider vinegar, may also be worth attempting for a squirrel-free garden. Or, for a stinkier version that's abhorrent to humans and squirrels alike, you can try using hen manure to keep squirrels away from your garden's precious crops. Yes, this is a less pleasant squirrel repellent option, but it has a better track record of being effective, and comes with the added bonus of fertilizing your yard — making it a win-win!