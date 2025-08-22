What To Know Before Trying Rosemary As A Squirrel Deterrent

Squirrels may look sweet from a distance, but any homeowner knows they can quickly become a nuisance when allowed to run amok in your yard. They will happily feast on any produce you've been cultivating in your garden. Even if you aren't growing fruits or vegetables, squirrels can still cause damage by nibbling away at flowers and even wooden furniture, or by digging up your lawn in search of nuts or acorns they may have stashed there. Rosemary (Rosmarinus officinalis) is one natural, humane way to deter squirrels from making themselves at home in your outdoor space. This aromatic herb with thick, needle-like leaves is a popular go-to for getting rid of squirrels — and you likely already have it in your kitchen cabinet or fridge.

Here's how it works: Squirrels rely on their sense of smell to find food, and rosemary's overpowering fragrance can be bothersome to their sensitive noses. Try incorporating a whole rosemary herb plant or two into your yard for a squirrel-repelling method — either a bush if you live in zones 8 through 11, or potted if you're in colder areas. As a bonus it can double as a handy kitchen ingredient for you! If you're not willing to commit to an entire rosemary bush, some commercial rodent repellents do contain rosemary oil, so you could also try making your own by grinding it up and mixing with water for a DIY spray version. You could even try scattering dried rosemary or rosemary needles around.