A Fresh-Smelling Herb That'll Keep Squirrels Away From Your Garden

Although they may look adorable with their twitching noses and fluffy tails, squirrels can be downright destructive in your yard. They'll rummage through garbage cans, snack on tomatoes and garden veggies, and even chew through outdoor string lights as they look for food — potentially creating a fire hazard. But don't worry: Keeping squirrels away from your bird feeder or other parts of your backyard might be easier than you think. Thanks to their sensitive noses and strong dislike for the scent of mint (Mentha spp.), these pesky rodents can be deterred by planting this hardy, fragrant herb in your outdoor space. As a bonus, mint isn't just a squirrel repellent, it's a multitasker: The delicious herb can ward off pests like spiders, wasps, and mice, add a fresh twist to your tea, and liven up your yard with pretty pink, lavender, or white blooms that attract helpful pollinators like bees and butterflies, helping your whole garden thrive.

These fuss-free plants are also great for garden beginners and doesn't need much TLC to thrive. Just give it rich soil amended with organic matter and add sunshine — it doesn't matter if its full or partial sun. The plant thrives in USDA hardiness zones 3 through 8, but do well in zones 9 and 10 with proper shade and water.

Plant it wherever you want to avert squirrels, like creating a minty border around your garden or growing pots of lush mint on your string-lit patio (also good for flavoring party cocktails). But since mint can spread aggressively, thanks to its roots and runners, keep it relegated to containers or surround it with deep edging, such as a plastic or metal barrier buried 12 to 18 inches deep so it won't make its home everywhere.