A Fresh-Smelling Herb That'll Keep Squirrels Away From Your Garden
Although they may look adorable with their twitching noses and fluffy tails, squirrels can be downright destructive in your yard. They'll rummage through garbage cans, snack on tomatoes and garden veggies, and even chew through outdoor string lights as they look for food — potentially creating a fire hazard. But don't worry: Keeping squirrels away from your bird feeder or other parts of your backyard might be easier than you think. Thanks to their sensitive noses and strong dislike for the scent of mint (Mentha spp.), these pesky rodents can be deterred by planting this hardy, fragrant herb in your outdoor space. As a bonus, mint isn't just a squirrel repellent, it's a multitasker: The delicious herb can ward off pests like spiders, wasps, and mice, add a fresh twist to your tea, and liven up your yard with pretty pink, lavender, or white blooms that attract helpful pollinators like bees and butterflies, helping your whole garden thrive.
These fuss-free plants are also great for garden beginners and doesn't need much TLC to thrive. Just give it rich soil amended with organic matter and add sunshine — it doesn't matter if its full or partial sun. The plant thrives in USDA hardiness zones 3 through 8, but do well in zones 9 and 10 with proper shade and water.
Plant it wherever you want to avert squirrels, like creating a minty border around your garden or growing pots of lush mint on your string-lit patio (also good for flavoring party cocktails). But since mint can spread aggressively, thanks to its roots and runners, keep it relegated to containers or surround it with deep edging, such as a plastic or metal barrier buried 12 to 18 inches deep so it won't make its home everywhere.
Other methods to keep out squirrels
If mint isn't your cup of tea or you're wary of planting something so aggressive — don't worry. There are other fragrant choices squirrels tend to avoid that are equally beautiful and easy to grow. For starters, squirrels find sun-loving nasturtiums, well, nasty, but these cheerful flowers, which come in a variety of hues, including yellow, red, and orange, can brighten any garden with their cheerful blooms. Other equally lovely, but unpleasant, squirrel deterrents include alliums, geraniums, marigolds, and perhaps not surprisingly, hot peppers.
If these natural methods don't chase your squirrels away, you could also try scaring them off by installing Orbit Yard Enforcer motion-activated sensor sprinklers, surrounding your garden in chicken wire, like HanWraps green coated hexagonal mesh chicken wire, or letting the family pet spend more time patrolling the backyard. You could also try spreading potent-smelling home staples like coffee grounds and paprika, or misting a mixture of equal parts white or apple cider vinegar and water on problematic squirrel spots. However, resist the urge to provide a tempting "peace offering" — like a dish of peanuts — to lure them away from your cherished plants or patio decor. That's because before you know it, they'll invite other squirrels to the buffet, and soon a furry rodent fan club will regularly raid your yard, making it more difficult to protect and maintain it.