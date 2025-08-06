The Stinky But Effective Solution To Keeping Squirrels Out Of Your Garden

You don't want to use any old chicken manure. It's specifically hen manure that squirrels have an aversion to. The smell of the manure makes it difficult for the squirrel to smell the food they're looking for that's buried or growing in your garden. And, while it may deter you in the beginning, you'll come to enjoy the many benefits of chicken poop.

If you raise chickens, you can use the poop you're cleaning up from the henhouse, but you'll want to compost it first. Fresh manure can carry all sorts of pathogens that can be harmful to you during handling and to anyone who may come into contact with your garden when you've recently spread fresh manure. If you don't have chickens, you can purchase hen manure pellets. Chicken poop is also used as a deterrent for some other garden pests, including deer. You'll want to sprinkle the manure or pellets on the surface around plants, rather than mixing it into the soil. The repellent action will work for around two to three weeks, and then you can apply more as needed.

Aside from keeping squirrels out of your garden, using manure will help with fertilization and is a better choice than Miracle-Gro and other synthetic fertilizers. Not only will you keep pests from destroying all the work you've done, but you'll help grow stronger plants. Just remember: don't replenish the fertilizer too often, as too much fertilizer can affect the soil's nutrients and harm your plants.