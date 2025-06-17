A Squirrel-Free Garden Is Possible With The Help Of A Common Kitchen Staple

There are a number of ways to utilize the apple cider vinegar hack depending on what you're trying to accomplish. Obviously, you won't want to flood your lawn with bottles of the stuff, effectively turning your neighborhood into one big pickle jar. Instead, load the fermented dressing into a spray bottle and liberally apply around bushes, trees, and garden beds. If you're concerned about how acidic vinegar could impact your plants, you can soak cotton balls or rags with undiluted apple cider vinegar instead, placing them along the perimeter of your garden, ensuring the smell permeates the surrounding area. Either way, this should create a barrier that will keep squirrels as uncurious as possible.

Advertisement

While some home gardeners laud the apple cider vinegar trick, it should be noted that it's not a perfect science. It's always possible the smell will dissipate faster than intended, or you may just have exceedingly persistent squirrels. Some apple farmers even claim that squirrels are undeterred by the scent of a fermented apple, and that they frequently ransack orchards during the winter months for the last remaining bites of fallen, pickled fruit.

Generally, this trick is best employed in small, enclosed spaces such as tool sheds, flower beds, and the outside of flower pots. Even so, it's one of many options you can employ based on your specific needs. Similar techniques involve spreading mint oil, using inexpensive white vinegar, or planting things like daffodils, peppermint, geranium, and hyacinths. Much like apple cider vinegar, these plants provide a powerful, acrid aroma to the olfactory senses of a squirrel, leaving them with reduced interest in burying their food nearby. You can even use physical deterrents like plastic forks to keep small critters away from your garden.

Advertisement