What To Consider Before Using Self-Binding Gravel In Your Yard

When you're tired of mowing your yard, gravel can be a perfect solution that's not only inexpensive and versatile, but can also look lovely and is relatively easy to take care of, too. Before you rip up all that sod, there are some important considerations to bear in mind prior to using gravel in your next landscaping project, including deciding what type of gravel to furnish your yard with. One popular choice is self-binding gravel, which can be a great option for patios, garden pathways, and even driveways, but also has some pros and cons to consider.

So what is self-binding gravel? Where loose gravel is generally all a uniform size and often has the fine particles such as sand and clay filtered out, self-binding gravel is an aggregate that keeps all those elements. Essentially this enables the gravel pebbles and other materials to settle as the gravel's compacted and (as the name suggests) naturally bind together. Because it's so much more compact, self-binding gravel tends to move around a lot less than traditional gravel and provides a much firmer surface. On top of all that, it's available in many different rock types, stone colors, and textures to match your yard's needs.