Safety Concerns To Consider When Using Landscape Gravel In Your Yard

There are so many ways to make your plants stand out in your garden. For example, some people choose to work with gravel because it can be used in various ways, doesn't require much maintenance after it's set up, and may even benefit your plants in terms of insulation and drainage. Unfortunately, it isn't always the easiest to use. There are plenty of common mistakes you can make when using gravel in your landscaping, and one issue is that what seems like a normal piece of yard decor can easily turn into a dangerous or deadly weapon when you're mowing. Gravel is made up of some rather small rocks that can easily get caught up in a lawn mower blade. When this happens, at best, it may jam your blades and break your machine — a costly replacement. However, there's an even more dangerous situation, which is when the stone doesn't get lodged but instead becomes a projectile.

A rock that is shot from a lawn mower easily travels 50 feet or more and at speeds up to 170 miles per hour. As you can imagine, this can cause quite a bit of damage to homes, vehicles, or even people. You can keep your gravel areas weed-free with a few simple tips and tricks, which will help reduce the need to mow when you're actually on the rocks. However, even if you aren't directly mowing over where you placed your gravel, there are other times when these stones can be a problem for your lawn mower. Namely, if those rocks accidentally get moved anywhere else, including in your grass, you might not see them until it's too late.