Plants That Dog Owners Should Keep Out Of Their Garden

Whether you've been a dog-owning gardener for years, or a newbie at both, it is important to know what kinds of plants you should avoid sowing in your garden. Dogs love to dig and to eat random things. As much as we'd like them not to, there is still a pretty decent chance that your dog is going to dig through your garden. As such, it's vital for you as an owner to make sure the plants in that garden are not ones that could harm or potentially kill your dog.

Poisonous plants are one of the sneaky dangers of gardening to be aware of. While humans are able to research and avoid toxic plants, dogs are terrible at googling. More often than not, a dog will eat whatever is put in front of it if it is hungry enough. Whether it's flowers and shrubs, or fruits and certain vegetables, if a dog want to eat it, it will.

It is important to note that not all of the plants on the upcoming list will cause lasting damage to your dog. Most will cause mild irritations and can easily be solved with a quick trip to the vet. However, others are incredibly dangerous and could very well lead to you losing your pooch if they eat too much of the plant. In general, however, dog owners would do well to keep these 11 plants out of their garden.