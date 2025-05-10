The Fragrant Perennial That'll Make Your Shady Garden Smell Better Than Ever

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When planning a garden, most people prioritize layout and appearance above all else. While a garden's visuals are important, its scent is easy to overlook. Many different flowers can create a brilliant-looking garden, but they may produce a scent that's so strong you won't want to spend much time in your outdoor space. Choosing more subtle scents won't just make your garden look beautiful — you'll also have another reason to stay outside and enjoy your garden. If you're looking for something that works well in the shade, is subtle but stunning, and smells good, lily of the valley may be just the plant you need.

Lily of the valley (also known as May bells, Mary's tears, Our Lady's tears, and Convallaria majalis) is a great plant for your garden. It's not the only fragrant flora out there — marigolds, for example, are pollinator-friendly flowers that work wonders in a vegetable garden — but its smell is unique. It emits a pleasant, floral, grassy fragrance that still manages to be muted rather than overwhelming.

This makes it not only a great perfume fragrance but also an amazing plant for making your whole yard smell delightful. In addition to its beautiful scents, lily of the valley is easy enough to grow. It's hardy in zones 3 to 9 and mostly takes care of itself. While it has preferences, it can adjust to most climates and soil types once established.

