A Tasty And Easy To Grow Tomato Variety You Should Consider For Your Garden

'Sungold cherry tomatoes are easily grown in the ground or in containers, which makes them ideal for gardeners that live in apartments. You can keep keep your tomatoes thriving all winter long by bringing the containers indoors in cold weather. Gardeners can expect somewhere around 100 to 120 tomatoes per plant over the course of the harvest season. If you are starting your cherry tomato plants from seed, you can begin planting them indoors about five or six weeks before the last frost of the season. Don't forget to keep your seeds warm — the crucial step you don't want to skip when starting seeds. Two weeks after the last frost, when nighttime temperatures stay above 55 degrees, it will now be the best time to plant your tomatoes in your garden. Remember to prep the seedlings to move outdoors over the course of 7-14 days by putting them in an area out of direct sunlight and slowly moving them to conditions that will be like their garden location.

'Sungolds' thrive best in locations that offer at least six hours of full sunlight every day. Harvests will decrease when the plants get less than 4 to 6 hours of sunlight. Provide your tomato plants with 1 to 2 inches of water each week. Giving them a deep watering twice a week is usually plenty. In very hot, dry conditions, you will want to increase the water to three times per week at least and sometimes every other day as necessary. Following these tips will help your tomato plants thrive and produce plenty of delicious cherry tomatoes to enjoy.