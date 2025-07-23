A Tasty And Easy To Grow Tomato Variety You Should Consider For Your Garden
Fresh tomatoes have a wonderful taste you can enjoy right from the vine but they are not the simplest vegetables to grow and are susceptible to disease and other problems. Despite the difficulty and potential for problems, tomatoes are one of the most popular vegetable to grow and are commonly found in gardens. One nice variety to add to your vegetable lineup is the 'Sungold' cherry tomato. This sweet, low-acid cherry tomato not only tastes great it is considered easy to grow and is resistant to a lot of the diseases that plague tomato plants. These features make it a great choice for beginning gardeners that want tomatoes in their gardens.
'Sungold' cherry tomatoes, which were developed in the 1990s, have a bright orange/yellow color that really stands out in the garden. Unlike typical cherry tomatoes, these will never turn deep red, staying bright yellow as they ripen, which adds some visual interest to your vegetables. If they are planted in May and June they will be ready for harvest from August through October. Another side benefit to these delicious cherry tomatoes is they self-pollinate. Interestingly, this hybrid tomato's parents are closely guarded secrets of the Tokita Seed Company of Japan. There has been much speculation that one of the parents of this popular tomato is the well-known Brandywine heirloom tomato, a popular beefsteak variety, but no one knows for sure.
'Sungold' cherry tomatoes are ideal for apartment dwellers
'Sungold cherry tomatoes are easily grown in the ground or in containers, which makes them ideal for gardeners that live in apartments. You can keep keep your tomatoes thriving all winter long by bringing the containers indoors in cold weather. Gardeners can expect somewhere around 100 to 120 tomatoes per plant over the course of the harvest season. If you are starting your cherry tomato plants from seed, you can begin planting them indoors about five or six weeks before the last frost of the season. Don't forget to keep your seeds warm — the crucial step you don't want to skip when starting seeds. Two weeks after the last frost, when nighttime temperatures stay above 55 degrees, it will now be the best time to plant your tomatoes in your garden. Remember to prep the seedlings to move outdoors over the course of 7-14 days by putting them in an area out of direct sunlight and slowly moving them to conditions that will be like their garden location.
'Sungolds' thrive best in locations that offer at least six hours of full sunlight every day. Harvests will decrease when the plants get less than 4 to 6 hours of sunlight. Provide your tomato plants with 1 to 2 inches of water each week. Giving them a deep watering twice a week is usually plenty. In very hot, dry conditions, you will want to increase the water to three times per week at least and sometimes every other day as necessary. Following these tips will help your tomato plants thrive and produce plenty of delicious cherry tomatoes to enjoy.