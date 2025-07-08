Repurpose Your Old Serving Bowl For An Adorable Birdbath
Old serving bowls: Unused things that take up cupboard space in almost every home, and filling the kitchen aisle shelves of every thrift store. If you find you're not using for food but still keeping it because it's gorgeous, consider repurposing it! That beauty of a bowl could come in handy as a delightful DIY birdbath basin. As far as birdbaths are concerned, shallow serving bowls that aren't too steep on the sides are best. Choose a size and style of birdbath basin to suit the local wildlife you'd like to attract. For instance, making a ground-based bath out of a serving bowl attracts quail, sparrows, and juncos, and also allows chipmunks, squirrels, and nocturnal animals to access water.
If you prefer a birdbath with a stand, options abound for the base material — even a sturdy tomato cage can be part of a stunning DIY birdbath. Select a bowl for the project first, then decide what to use for the base.
One of the simplest ways to make a birdbath with a stand is to pair your serving bowl with an outdoor plant stand that nicely fits it. Look for a stand that's designed to hold the lip of a plant pot or that has a raised edge, such as the two-tiered plant stand by Mocory. With a good fit, that style will hold the serving bowl's sides rather than acting as a table for the bowl to sit on top of, making the whole thing more stable. If you don't own such a stand, you may be able to find a bargain through yard sales or thrift shops, or through your community's Buy Nothing group.
How to make a serving bowl birdbath on a stand
A different creative option, popular with various DIYers, transforms a wooden table leg into a pedestal-style base that pushes into the ground like a garden stake, or attaches to a secure base, like those for patio umbrellas. For this style, choose a tall, sturdy leg from a sofa table, side table, or dining table. You could even use a bedpost or decoratively turned fence post. Drill a hole through the center of the leg or post top if it doesn't have one already. Trace around the bottom of the serving bowl onto a piece of scrap wood to create a mounting platform for the bowl out of scrap wood sized to fit the bowl. Secure this platform through the top of the post with a long wood screw. Once the base is assembled, use an outdoor paint or sealer to protect it from the elements.
When the sealant dries, use an outdoor-grade construction adhesive to mount your serving bowl to the platform atop the post. It's easiest to do this if the bowl is upside down; just flip the post and platform on top of the bowl after applying adhesive. Press down, and allow the assembly to completely cure.
Choose a location for the birdbath out of direct sunlight and start a narrow hole in the ground for it, if using the post-style birdbath without a base. Push the post firmly into the hole. Fill the basin with water an inch or two deep, then add a few rocks for footing to help the birds. If desired, add a solar fountain pump for a delightful spray feature, and make sure to clean your birdbath regularly.