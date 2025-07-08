Repurpose Your Old Serving Bowl For An Adorable Birdbath

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Old serving bowls: Unused things that take up cupboard space in almost every home, and filling the kitchen aisle shelves of every thrift store. If you find you're not using for food but still keeping it because it's gorgeous, consider repurposing it! That beauty of a bowl could come in handy as a delightful DIY birdbath basin. As far as birdbaths are concerned, shallow serving bowls that aren't too steep on the sides are best. Choose a size and style of birdbath basin to suit the local wildlife you'd like to attract. For instance, making a ground-based bath out of a serving bowl attracts quail, sparrows, and juncos, and also allows chipmunks, squirrels, and nocturnal animals to access water.

If you prefer a birdbath with a stand, options abound for the base material — even a sturdy tomato cage can be part of a stunning DIY birdbath. Select a bowl for the project first, then decide what to use for the base.

One of the simplest ways to make a birdbath with a stand is to pair your serving bowl with an outdoor plant stand that nicely fits it. Look for a stand that's designed to hold the lip of a plant pot or that has a raised edge, such as the two-tiered plant stand by Mocory. With a good fit, that style will hold the serving bowl's sides rather than acting as a table for the bowl to sit on top of, making the whole thing more stable. If you don't own such a stand, you may be able to find a bargain through yard sales or thrift shops, or through your community's Buy Nothing group.