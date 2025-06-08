Don't Throw Away Your Tomato Cages, Use Them For A Stunning Birdbath DIY
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
You know that old tomato cage collecting dust in the corner of the garage or shed? Don't throw it away! It still has a purpose, which could be why you instinctively saved it in the first place. With slight modification, that tomato cage becomes a simple stand for a homemade birdbath. There's a fair chance you have something on hand to become the actual birdbath part, too. Any sturdy planter saucer that fits securely atop the tomato cage will work, but you're not limited to plant trays. A bowl with a large horizontal lip also works, as will a round chip and dip tray, provided it fits the cage. Adding a birdbath of any sort is one hack to get birds to flock to your yard. Creating a duplicate structure to use as a bird feeder instead of a birdbath is another way to attract more songbirds to your yard.
If you have several tomato cages waiting for something new to do, pick the one that looks the sturdiest and has a round opening when viewed from the top, as the square-shaped ones won't fit the typical round planter saucer. Also make sure the bottom prongs on the tomato cage are all intact, as these are needed to keep the birdbath structure stable.
How to make a tomato cage birdbath
Before modifying the tomato cage in any way, testing it out helps you determine whether you need to cut it down, depending upon the desired birdbath height. Push the tomato cage prongs into the ground near where you plan to place the birdbath. Push the cage down as far as it will go, then stand back a little to see if you're pleased with the height. If you'd like it shorter, pull the cage out of the ground and use bolt cutters or heavy duty wire cutters to remove everything above the second highest ring.
If the tomato cage is already a pleasing color, there's no need to paint it. If you do wish to paint it, choose an outdoor spray paint designed for metal, such as Rust-Oleum Painter's Touch in yellow or green, or a color you prefer. Paint the cage and allow it to dry, then apply a clear coat sealer, if desired. Once the cage is dry again, push the bottom prongs into the ground in the location you've selected and make sure the top is horizontal. An area near trees is a good idea, as it gives birds a place to shelter and to preen after bathing.
Set the DIY birdbath saucer atop the tomato cage. If using a lightweight saucer for the birdbath, place a heavy flat rock or two in the basin to weigh it down and keep it in place. Even if you're using a heavy birdbath vessel, some stones are a good idea, as they give birds a place to stand if they want to drink without bathing. Fill the bath with fresh water and keep it clean, replacing the water every day or two. Replacing the water frequently also helps prevent mosquito larvae from hatching in the birdbath.