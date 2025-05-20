What To Know Before Replacing Your Dead Grass With New Seed Or Sod

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Maybe you've been watering your grass too much. Maybe you're prone to cutting it too short. Maybe you've fertilized it too heavily. These are just a few practices that can secretly ruin your lawn, leaving you with patches of dead grass. If you find yourself with a lawn that's more dead than alive, it's time to make an action plan. Prior to stripping away damaged grass and replacing it with new sod or seed, determine when you're going to install your new lawn. Whether you're going the sod route or the seed route, make sure to figure out which type of grass is right for your lawn before going full speed ahead.

Getting rid of weeds before introducing seed or sod is a wise choice, says Bryan Clayton, CEO of GreenPal, a service that matches lawn care pros with prospective clients. "You don't want weeds popping through your fresh lawn," he told Outdoor Guide in an exclusive interview. "Definitely do a good weed kill-off with a non-selective herbicide like Roundup about two weeks before seeding or sodding," he adds. Clayton also recommends wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) when using glyphosate-based herbicide since it's a suspected carcinogen.

Throughout his 25-year career in the landscaping industry, Clayton has found sod preferable to seed for lawn replacements. He advises choosing "sod if you've got the cash, seed if you're patient." In other words, turning grass seed into a lush, green lawn requires a bigger time commitment than sod does. "Sod gives you instant results — two days and it looks amazing. Seed takes patience — two full seasons of care, fertilizer, and re-seeding before it looks comparable," Clayton explains.

