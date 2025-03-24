How To Choose Which Type Of Grass Seed Is Right For Your Lawn

When it comes to successfully sowing grass seeds on top of soil, whether you are covering your entire lawn area or patching bare spots, there are a few things you need to decide. One of the main things is the type of grass you will plant. Although choosing the right type of grass for your lawn may seem overwhelming, there are actually some fairly easy ways to help you pick. You primarily need to be aware of the best types of grasses for your area, soil type, and climate, as well as how you utilize your yard.

As you narrow in on the right strain of grass for your lawn, you also need to keep paying attention to how you will be planting. If you are seeding your lawn, you can eliminate some popular types of grass, such as St. Augustine, which is very difficult to grow from seed and typically needs to be planted from plugs or sod patches. So, finding easy-to-sow seeds is important. It is also critical to have the right equipment, such as a Scotts EdgeGuard Broadcast Spreader, to distribute them at the proper rate across the lawn. But beyond getting the seeds sown in the ground, how the grass that emerges handles your geographic region and traffic in your yard are also essential considerations.