How To Successfully Sow Grass Seed On Top Of Soil
Whether you're filling in a bare patch in your yard or starting completely from scratch, there are times you need to sow grass seed directly on top of soil. The trick to being successful with this is to be conscious of every aspect of the process, from what grass seed you pick to how much you water it. If you are overzealous or miss a step, you might have to start back at square one. Grass seeds will germinate on top of soil but you have to get the conditions just right.
To start, make sure you choose a good grass seed variety for your area. If you live in a cooler climate zone, you want to pick cool-season grass seed as opposed to a warm-season variety. A mistake new gardeners make way too often is not selecting the right plants or grass for their yard. If you are adding more grass seed on top of existing grass to fill in bare spots, try to match the new grass seed with what is already growing. You could also choose a grass seed blend with fertilizer mixed in.
Best methods to sow grass seed on top of soil
When sowing grass on top of soil focus on spreading the seed as evenly as possible. If you have a large enough area, consider using a spreader. Otherwise, you can hand cast the seed using a loose-grip back-and-forth motion. To ensure even coverage, use a crosshatch pattern by turning to the side and casting seed in that direction too as you go.
A tip to ensure both even coverage and high success rates is to rake your grass seed lightly. A rake used for leaves will do the job. Raking allows the seed to get the most contact with the soil, which is necessary for it to germinate. The fact that you can sow grass seed on top of soil to fill in bare spots is also a good reason to steer clear of artificial grass. With a little work, you can make your yard look more beautiful, improve the environment, and save money.
Optimum conditions for sowing grass seed
When growing new grass seed, focus on creating optimal conditions for new growth. This means keeping the ground moist but not soaking wet. Ideally, water the area that has been seeded every day for two to three weeks until germination. If you let the ground stay very wet for a long time, you will risk the seed rotting instead of sprouting. Instead, ensure even, moist conditions without standing water to help grass seed germinate efficiently. The right environment will banish bare patches before it becomes something that annoys neighbors about your lawn.
Beyond water, don't forget to keep your grass seed exposed to light and air. If your seed is smothered by soil instead of sitting on top, you can have a lot of grass seeds that never germinate. It's also important that the soil stays warm enough, between 48 degrees Fahrenheit and 60 degrees Fahrenheit. The right combination of water, sunlight, air, and warmth will lead to successful germination on top of soil.