How To Successfully Sow Grass Seed On Top Of Soil

Whether you're filling in a bare patch in your yard or starting completely from scratch, there are times you need to sow grass seed directly on top of soil. The trick to being successful with this is to be conscious of every aspect of the process, from what grass seed you pick to how much you water it. If you are overzealous or miss a step, you might have to start back at square one. Grass seeds will germinate on top of soil but you have to get the conditions just right.

To start, make sure you choose a good grass seed variety for your area. If you live in a cooler climate zone, you want to pick cool-season grass seed as opposed to a warm-season variety. A mistake new gardeners make way too often is not selecting the right plants or grass for their yard. If you are adding more grass seed on top of existing grass to fill in bare spots, try to match the new grass seed with what is already growing. You could also choose a grass seed blend with fertilizer mixed in.