DIY An Adorable Birdhouse By Reusing An Extra Plastic Nursery Pot

If the thought of birds flocking to your yard fills you with joy, make it a reality with the power of upcycling. The next time you buy a plant at a local nursery, save its plastic pot and turn it into a birdhouse. These pots are lightweight, weather resistant, and surprisingly sturdy. Before choosing a pot and other materials, decide which types of birds you want to nest in your yard. You'll need a container that's the right size for your target species, plus an entrance hole that welcomes them while deterring pests. If you make the front of your birdhouse from wood, you can cut an entrance hole that's just the right size.

Invasive sparrows often take over nesting boxes, so make the door to your birdhouse unappealing to them. An entrance hole smaller than 1 ¼ inches across will discourage these birds from entering, especially if the house is relatively small. Designing a home for species that need a tinier entrance hole is wise. One option is the bright yellow prothonotary warbler, which will accept a hole that's 1 ⅛ inches wide.

The other dimensions of your birdhouse depend on the species you'd like to attract. For example, a prothonotary warbler needs a home that's 8 inches deep and has at least 25 square inches of floor space for nesting. These nesting boxes should be positioned 4 to 12 feet from the ground and within 16 feet of a water source. Place the birdhouse at least 100 feet from any buildings to help keep house sparrows away. To learn about birdhouse design and placement for other species, consult a resource such as the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

