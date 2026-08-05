Boomers Grew Up Playing On Them — Now Experts Say They're A Safety Hazard

Modern playgrounds at elementary schools and public parks feature a kaleidoscope of colorful equipment made of plastic and protectively coated steel. This was not always the case. Back in the mid-1900s, play areas designed for children more closely resembled an industrial site — an expanse of galvanized pipes and shiny sheet metal. Although boomers (born 1946 to 1964) and gen X (1965 to 1980) grew up playing on these exposed-metal structures, experts today say this kind of playground equipment is hazardous.

Undoubtedly, most boomers who spent any time on these metal contraptions will agree with the negative safety assessment. One would be hard-pressed to find anyone who was not a victim of, or witness to, a major playground injury during that era. So, while there is plenty of boomer advice millennials can't stand, it's unlikely any boomer would recommend their grandkids use the playground equipment from their youth. Such equipment typically consisted of slides, monkey bars, swings, teeter-totters, merry-go-rounds, and an endless array of climbing contraptions known as jungle gyms. With the exception of rubber or wood swing seats and wood teeter-totters, every bit of these playground pieces were made from metal, usually unpainted.

There are a myriad of reasons this equipment was so dangerous. First and foremost was the heat radiating from metal bars and surfaces. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's Public Playground Safety Handbook, bare metal, when exposed to direct sunlight, can become hot enough to cause serious burns in less than a minute. Given that virtually no playgrounds were shaded when boomers were kids, it's little wonder that an all-metal slide surface felt like a skillet by recess time. Ditto for the exposed metal on jungle gyms, monkey bars, and other playground equipment.