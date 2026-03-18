The Adorable Reason Kids Are So Good At Rock Climbing

Going to the climbing gym and outdoor climbing walls can already be intimidating, and even more so when kids are scaling the routes like spider monkeys. But a recent viral video from rad dad Jacob, under the handle Appamove, helps soften the blow to adult climber egos even better than any crash pad flooring. First, he compares his son's hand against his, adorably half the size. Then he runs through close-ups of his son grabbing every type of hold in climbing (jugs, slopers, crimps, pinches, pockets) with no trouble at all. His little one's hands make every style of hold look like they were the most heavenly of holds — jugs. That is, for small hands, nearly every hold is a comfortable hold.

Jugs are simply really nice, easy-to-grasp holds that make climbers go, "Ahh, yes!" The shape lets you wrap your whole hand or at least the length of your fingers over it. The effect is a feeling of total confidence that you can trust your whole weight on it. Most beginner-rated climbing routes offer at least a few jugs because they are easy to grip, make for a great mid-route rest stop, and offer helpful spots to adjust your body position for the next move. Crimps, on the other hand, are shallow ledges. For the average adult, crimps only allow the use of their first or second knuckle of holding power. Jacob shows his hand on a crimp, getting about as far as his fingertip, followed by his son's little hands getting far greater purchase. Every white-knuckle non-jug in the video demonstrates how tiny hands wrap easily around most of the hold. Just like that, every hard hold becomes a bomber jug.