How Long It Actually Takes To Revive A Dying Lawn

If you see signs you lawn is dying, such as changes in color, brown spots, or areas where grass is coming in patchy, you may be wondering if it can be saved. Beyond that, you're likely curious when you'll have lush, green grass again. Unfortunately, there is no universal answer: The timeline for your lawn's recovery is based on several factors including the underlying cause of the problem, the prescribed treatment, type of grass, and the time of year the issue arises. No matter what, it won't happen overnight. It could take anywhere from a few weeks to an entire season to see results.

When you notice brown or discolored grass, the first thing to do is figure out if the grass is actually dead or just dormant. Depending on the type of grass, various factors will cause it to go dormant, including heat, cold, and drought. Dormant grass isn't dead, it's conserving energy until conditions improve. Most often, dormant grass will change color throughout an entire lawn rather than in patches. To determine if grass is dormant or dead, apply the pull test by grabbing a handful of grass and gently pulling. Firmly rooted, the grass is dormant. If it pulls out from the ground easily, it's dead.

Dormant lawns will typically come back to life within a few weeks of conditions improving. While you cannot control the weather, if drought stress was the cause for the dormancy then a return to a proper watering schedule will get your lawn back on track. Bear in mind that while dormant or drought-stressed grass may be on the mend within a few weeks, it needs a full growing season of up to 6 months in order to complete its recovery.