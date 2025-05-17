Here's How You Can Tell If It's Time To Kill Your Grass And Start Over
There are lots of problems that can make your lawn an eyesore, from patchy grass growth to stubborn infestations of weeds such as nutsedge. Deciding when to throw in the towel can be difficult, especially when you're not sure if your lawn is salvageable. Even if your lawn can be saved, the amount of time and effort required for fixing it may be more than you can handle. In general, it's time for an overhaul when a large percentage of your lawn is dead, unhealthy, or just plain unsightly.
Bryan Clayton, CEO of GreenPal, a service that helps lawn care pros and customers find each other, has seen lots of lawns that have lost their luster in his 25 years in the landscaping business. His rule of thumb for lawn replacements is simple: When addressing your lawn's issues is starting to feel overwhelming, starting over makes sense. "If more than half your lawn is bare dirt, weeds, or struggling grass, it's time for a fresh start," he told Outdoor Guide in an exclusive interview.
If you're dealing with sparse grass or bare patches, spot treatment may be tempting. Clayton recommends that you avoid this and focus on the bigger picture when deciding what to do about your lawn. "Patching isn't going to cut it — just bite the bullet and redo it properly," he says. This way, you won't waste any more time wrestling with your grass.
The easiest way to replace your lawn
If you decide to replace your lawn with new grass, you'll need to choose between seeding the area and installing sod. Bryan Clayton suggests the simplest option. "Honestly, sod is easiest and quickest," he says, but cautions that this approach still requires a lot of work. Before laying new sod in the proper spots, you'll need to prepare the soil for new grass. This involves loosening it and helping it absorb water. "You've got to rototill the yard and then water twice a day for three weeks," Clayton explains, adding, "If you're going to sod, step one is installing an irrigation system. Without irrigation, your sod will probably burn out, wasting your money."
Make sure to avoid other common mistakes as you prep your soil for new grass, too. Neglecting to remove all of your old grass is one such mistake. If possible, remove the roots of the grass and any weeds that have moved in over time. A hula hoe such as the Pragmatist stirrup hoe weed puller can help with this task. Other ways to kill your old lawn range from mowing it very short repeatedly to covering it with clear plastic, then letting the sun cook it for two months. Want to keep maintenance to a minimum? Consider a grass-free, no-mow lawn for your yard. Your options include easy-care Dutch clover (Trifolium repens), which adds nitrogen to your soil, and sweet woodruff (Galium odoratum), which is terrific at fending off weeds.