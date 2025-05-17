Here's How You Can Tell If It's Time To Kill Your Grass And Start Over

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are lots of problems that can make your lawn an eyesore, from patchy grass growth to stubborn infestations of weeds such as nutsedge. Deciding when to throw in the towel can be difficult, especially when you're not sure if your lawn is salvageable. Even if your lawn can be saved, the amount of time and effort required for fixing it may be more than you can handle. In general, it's time for an overhaul when a large percentage of your lawn is dead, unhealthy, or just plain unsightly.

Bryan Clayton, CEO of GreenPal, a service that helps lawn care pros and customers find each other, has seen lots of lawns that have lost their luster in his 25 years in the landscaping business. His rule of thumb for lawn replacements is simple: When addressing your lawn's issues is starting to feel overwhelming, starting over makes sense. "If more than half your lawn is bare dirt, weeds, or struggling grass, it's time for a fresh start," he told Outdoor Guide in an exclusive interview.

If you're dealing with sparse grass or bare patches, spot treatment may be tempting. Clayton recommends that you avoid this and focus on the bigger picture when deciding what to do about your lawn. "Patching isn't going to cut it — just bite the bullet and redo it properly," he says. This way, you won't waste any more time wrestling with your grass.

