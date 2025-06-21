Must-Know Lawn Watering Advice From HGTV's Property Brothers

There are quite a few ways to enhance your home's curb appeal and make it stand out on your neighborhood block. Adding flowering trees to frame and soften your property edges or incorporating tidy, trimmed evergreen shrubs, for instance, can bring color and structure. In fact, in a Thumbtack and Nextdoor survey, 57% of homeowners say a beautiful exterior improves a home's value by at least $20,000. What do they say is one of the best improvements for amplifying your home's exterior charm? A well-kept lawn. And HGTV's Property Brothers have some expert watering tips, from Season 3 Episode 9 of "Celebrity IOU," to ensure your lawn stays in tiptop shape all season long.

Since improving a lawn is an outdoor update that adds serious value to your home, you definitely don't want to mess up something as simple as properly watering it. Without giving it much thought, you might easily fall into common watering pitfalls, such as giving your lawn too little or too much water or watering at the wrong time of day or for the wrong duration. And while a mistake here or there may not immediately ruin your lawn, continually using the wrong watering methods over time can create bigger problems, such as disease, patchiness, compaction, and an increase in stress that can lead to insect infestations. In general, the mistakes you can make are many of the same mistakes people make when watering their gardens.

