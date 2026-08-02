Should Lawn Mower Deck Wheels Touch The Ground?

Properly adjusting the gauge wheels on your riding mower can help prevent scalping your lawn as you mow over high points and uneven surfaces. To do that, they must not be on the ground or too close to it when the mower is on a level surface. Having deck wheels in constant contact with the ground can actually result in damaging your lawn, mower deck, and the gauge wheels themselves through excessive dragging, stress, and friction. In fact, the wheels should have anywhere from ¼-inch to ½-inch of clearance between the ground and the bottom of the wheel. Keep in mind, this distance is from the surface of the soil, not the top of the grass.

There are actually a couple different styles of gauge wheels and each has a slightly different method for adjusting height. But a few basic steps to ensure proper height adjustment are the same. First, move the mower to a flat spot and level the deck side-to-side and front-to-back. Then, set your cutting height and measure the distance between the deck wheels and the ground. If they are within the tolerable range, you're all set. If not, you will need to adjust them to make sure your mower isn't scalping or cutting your grass unevenly.

On models which have a through bolt holding the gauge wheel in place, remove the nut, bolt, and wheel and set them in the correct hole or slot on the mower deck bracket that places the wheel at the proper height. Tighten the lock nut and repeat the process on the remaining wheels. On models that use a pin and spindle, remove the pin, then slide the wheel assembly up or down to achieve the right height before replacing the pin.