5 Tech-Savvy Camping Essentials From Costco That Are Under $50

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We often go camping to get away from it all, and as such it might seem that the words "high-tech" have no place out in the woods. But the fact is, many of the most popular family-friendly campsites feature tech-forward amenities like Wi-Fi, interactive activities, and luxury glamping. Even in the wilderness, outdoor enthusiasts love using their apps to navigate the best peaks and trails, identifying the birds and plants they see along the way. So picking up these five handy, tech-friendly items from Costco makes perfect sense if you want to ensure your camping experience is as enjoyable and up-to-date as possible.

From lighting and clever storage to high-tech bug control, Costco offers a variety of tools and gadgets that hold a charge for days, improve campsite ambiance, or can organize all your electronics and gear. And while Costco also offers tents, sleeping bags, and other higher-priced camping goods, the fact that each of these products comes in under $50 means you can pick one item up now and then, building up a tech-savvy camp kit without a big hit on the wallet.