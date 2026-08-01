5 Tech-Savvy Camping Essentials From Costco That Are Under $50
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
We often go camping to get away from it all, and as such it might seem that the words "high-tech" have no place out in the woods. But the fact is, many of the most popular family-friendly campsites feature tech-forward amenities like Wi-Fi, interactive activities, and luxury glamping. Even in the wilderness, outdoor enthusiasts love using their apps to navigate the best peaks and trails, identifying the birds and plants they see along the way. So picking up these five handy, tech-friendly items from Costco makes perfect sense if you want to ensure your camping experience is as enjoyable and up-to-date as possible.
From lighting and clever storage to high-tech bug control, Costco offers a variety of tools and gadgets that hold a charge for days, improve campsite ambiance, or can organize all your electronics and gear. And while Costco also offers tents, sleeping bags, and other higher-priced camping goods, the fact that each of these products comes in under $50 means you can pick one item up now and then, building up a tech-savvy camp kit without a big hit on the wallet.
Lepro LED portable camping lantern with detachable flashlights
The lighting equivalent of a Swiss army knife, this multifunction Lepro LED portable camping lantern provides several options for illuminating a tent or campsite. The rechargeable lantern can also be powered by three D-cell batteries, and lights up the night for up to 12 hours. The 360-degree illumination, 1,000-lumen lantern features four settings: Daylight or warm white, full brightness, or a flashing emergency mode. It's also dimmable with the touch of a button. You can even charge a phone in the event of an emergency using the USB plug-in. It's water resistant to stand up to inclement weather and outdoor use.
The online-only product comes in at just under $20. It's too new to garner many reviews, but currently has a 4.8 star rating out of 5 stars with five verified reviews. It's available in one color combo — bold green-and-black. And as a sort of James Bond-like bonus, there are two detachable flashlights, powered by AAA batteries. Each features a magnetic base so you can stick it to a post or the side of your car for hands-free work.
Beurer BR90 insect bite healer with light
Biting insects — whether mosquitoes, ticks, ants, or other critters — can quickly ruin a camping trip. And while there are plenty of tricks to repel bugs, they don't always work: Some mosquito repelling hacks may actually end up attracting them to you. So when bites happen, we often reach for soothing lotions and salves. For a mess-free, chemical-free solution that you can toss in a backpack or jacket, reach for the Beurer BR90 insect bite healer. The cordless, battery-operated healer weighs 1.65 ounces, or about the weight of two roll-on cortisone sticks, and costs $21.99.
The product works by applying heat directly to the insect bite, which seems to break down the proteins that cause itching, swelling, and pain. Though there's not yet a lot of science on this approach, one research study found that itching from mosquito bites were reduced by more than half in the first minute following heat treatment, and customers that have reviewed this product concur. It features two settings, including a lower one for kids and those with sensitive skin. Some reviews note that the higher, 6-second setting is momentarily painful, but very effective. The built-in light helps accurately place heat over a bite, day or night.
Fanttik S200 Apex portable air pump
If you've ever found yourself with a flat tire while camping, you might consider a portable pump one of the car camping essentials. Same goes for getting caught with low tires on mountain bikes, boat trailers, and other outdoor gear. While an air compressor fits just fine in an otherwise unpacked car trunk, the Fanttik S200 Apex portable air pump is small enough to stash in a backpack, the corner of a camp box, or even in a bike repair kit.
Weighing just over a pound and only 8 inches long, this rechargeable air pump can top off almost 30 tires (or fill up to three very low tires), and holds a charge for a year or more, according to customer reviews (the item has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating on Costco's website). Among other features, you can preset the PSI level you want, and the S200 Apex stops when the goal is reached. With USB-A and USB-C outlets, it can also charge a phone, or receive a charge from an external power bank while pumping. A built-in flashlight with multiple settings can serve as an flashing safety beacon, and nozzle adapters for bike tires and inflatable balls are stored in a small compartment on the pump itself.
Grand Trunk adventure shelf two-pack hanging organizer
Tech-savvy folks know that organizing their gadgets is key to any successful journey or camping trip, and the Grand Trunk adventure shelf two-pack is one innovative approach for just under $50. This collapsible, multi-pocket hanging shelf system provides out-of-the-way, yet easy-access storage for gear, toiletries and more. Suspend it inside a tent, or outside on a tree branch or gear hook, and keep your phone, power bank, wireless speaker, and multi-function flashlights close at hand. It can also upgrade your car camping experience, keeping important items off of floors and out of door pockets.
With this bundle, you receive two adventure shelves — a small (12.5 inches) and a medium (20 inches). Each features three compartments, so separating gadgets from other camp gear is easy. Each collapses to about 2 inches thick for storage in a pack or gear box, and together the two organizers weigh 1 pound. The online-only products are crafted from rip-stop nylon, protected in their own carrying cases when not in use.
UGreen Nexode power bank
Keeping tech charged in the outdoors is a challenge in and of itself. Whether you're preparing for a long-distance hike, or simply taking advantage of a national park's free Wi-Fi, after a day or two, you're going to need a boost. The UGreen Nexode 130W power bank provides up to 20,000 mAh of rapid charging for lanterns, phones, laptops, smart coolers, ear buds, and more. Charge up to three devices at once, with both USB-C and USB-A capabilities.
Though it's a bit heavier than similar chargers according to customer reviews — coming in at just over 1 pound — the online-only power bank is compact (5.16 inches long) and sturdy. A built-in USB-C cable means you're never hunting around for power cords. It's TSA approved, fully recharges in 1.6 hours, and comes with its own storage bag. Live power displays let you know how multiple charges are going and how much charge the power bank itself has left.