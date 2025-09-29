Upgrade Your Car Camping Experience With A Highly Rated Costco Find

Unless you're driving around in a 1970s-era station wagon or van with a seemingly endless amount of interior space, car camping is so much better with a rooftop tent. When camping on the roof, you won't have to be concerned with lumpy, bumpy terrain beneath your tent. A rooftop tent will also make it so you don't have to worry about keeping your campsite snake-free, either. This is a convenient option when you're visiting your favorite breathtaking camping spots. One highly rated rooftop camping option is Costco's Trustmade Scout Max Hardshell Rooftop Tent with Roof Rack. It sells for just under $1,800 and has a 4.6 rating out of five stars. It's an online-only deal and includes shipping. The product page claims the tent "sets up easily in just one minute," which refers to the time it takes to open once it's already installed on your car's rooftop.

The tent comes with a 7-foot, 6-inch ladder and has a built-in 2-inch, high-density foam mattress, two detachable pockets, storage nets for the ceiling and side walls, and an interior LED light. It also has netting to keep insects out, which is a must-have for camping. It sleeps two to three adults, according to the listed specs, and weighs 218 pounds. While this hefty weight may be one of the reasons to avoid rooftop tents, if you have another adult to help out, the task is doable. When closed, the tent lives within a black hardshell rooftop case, which has another roof rack on top for added storage. The case opens up clamshell-style, with the hinge at the front of the vehicle and the open end at the back.