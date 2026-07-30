Get Rid Of Termites With An Ingredient They Can't Survive

If you've had the misfortune of dealing with termites, you likely understand the importance of snuffing them out before they attack your wood deck, foundations, or fencing. Though many people assume the only effective solutions involve harsh chemicals or expensive professional treatments, there are other hacks to banish these pests from your property. One surprisingly common ingredient that has earned a place in termite control for decades: boric acid.

Unlike fast-acting insecticides that kill on contact, boric acid (also found in Borax laundry detergent) works gradually. As termites tunnel through wood or other materials infused with the compound, the acid enters their digestive system, interfering with their ability to process food. Unable to extract nutrients, the insects eventually die of starvation or dehydration (as a bonus, borate crystals damage insect exoskeletons). This process can several days, up to a few weeks. Because termites continually feed on wood, lumber treated with boric acid can provide ongoing protection against future attacks, while a properly applied dusting of boric acid can be used to fend off a burgeoning infestation.

Whether you're looking to prevent a termite infestation, or fending off an existing horde, it's worth looking into boric acid: It's found in over 200 common pesticides, making it a highly effective technique for curbing infestations before they begin. The advantage of using Borax or pure boric acid powder is you cut out unnecessary chemicals in favor of a natural substance. Be aware that it is considered a desiccant, and mildly toxic. Avoid dumping it on plants in garden beds, or on anything you're planning on eventually eating such as herbs or fruit saplings. It's best employed as a preventative — surface applications of boric acid can provide supplemental protection, but severe infestations may still require professional help.