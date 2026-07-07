Termites Can't Stand This Natural Ingredient That Makes Your Patio Smell Great

Because lavender oil does not kill termites, it's best considered to be a preventative measure. Like other preventative solutions, lavender oil is effective because it creates a barrier that makes it difficult or impossible for termites to feed on the wood in your deck. Studies show that a solution of 5% lavender oil is effective for this purpose since it functions as a sensory disruptor. Lavender oil is not only effective, it is also safer than harsh chemical insecticides and as a bonus, makes your patio smell great!

Lavender oil is also simple to use as a preventative termite treatment for your patio. Simply mix something like Majestic Pure 100% pure lavender essential oil with water. Again, the goal is to achieve a 5% lavender oil solution. That works out to be around 20 ounces of water for every ounce of lavender oil. Spray this mix onto the patio using a mister bottle or handheld sprayer. It can also be brushed on. Though it is effective, it is not permanent: You'll need to reapply the lavender oil solution every few days, especially following a heavy rain. Since linalool, which gives lavender its scent, is what disrupts the termites senses, a good rule of thumb is to reapply it once the scent starts to fade.

Beyond the pleasant scent, another bonus to treating your patio with lavender is that it will also repel carpenter bees. Although carpenter bees don't eat the wood in your patio, they will bore holes and tunnels into it. This activity can weaken the wood over time, allowing moisture to seep in and expediting the rotting process. So, in this sense, lavender oil is a 2-for-1 natural repellent for use against wood-damaging insects eyeing your patio.