Say Goodbye To Termites: The EPA's Best Advice For Preventing An Infestation

After a home is built, preventative maintenance is just beginning. There are a number of steps the EPA suggests doing on an ongoing basis to avoid a termite infestation. First, ensure that the ground around and under your home is well-draining and remains relatively dry, as termites thrive in both moist soil and damp wood. If you have significant drainage issues, you may need to consider regrading and installing a French drain. The EPA also recommends regularly cleaning your gutters and making sure downspouts are pointing away from the home. Should any faucets or pipes begin leaking, they should be fixed immediately to prevent the ground from becoming saturated.

Trees and shrubs can be an issue, as they can serve as a conduit to bring termites into your house. With that in mind, the EPA recommends not planting trees or bushes close to your home and trimming trees and bushes to keep branches away from exposed wood. Foliage should also be kept away from vents to ensure proper air flow. And it's not just live trees: According to the EPA, keep firewood and debris from pruning away from the house, as those piles can be magnets for termites.

Finally, the EPA suggests regularly filling any gaps, cracks, or holes in walls, windows, eaves, or overhangs. This essentially makes it more difficult for termites to access homes, especially buildings with no otherwise exposed wood. Even when you're following all of these suggestions, the EPA says it's important to regularly inspect your home for any signs that termites are present. Should a termite colony be spotted in the yard, the EPA suggests utilizing a natural solution termites can't survive, such as beneficial nematodes, or calling a responsible pest control company.