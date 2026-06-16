Say Goodbye To Termites With A Natural Solution They Can't Survive

Termites are a common and serious problem for homeowners throughout much of the United States. These wood-loving insects can literally eat a house from the inside out if left untreated. They can also be the reason your deck boards are cracking, your wooden privacy fence is falling, or your shed is no longer stable. Essentially, no wood structure is safe when termites attack. While a full-on infestation of termites within a home typically takes a chemical treatment to rectify, there are natural methods for controlling and preventing them from entering your house in the first place. One way is to turn loose a deadly predator that termites can't escape: nematodes.

Nematodes are unsegmented, microscopic worms. There are thousands of named species of nematodes and perhaps millions more yet to be classified. Some species feed on termites and can be used as a natural pest control measure. However, before unleashing an army of these microscopic worms in your yard, it is extremely important to note that not all nematodes are beneficial. In fact, some can be harmful to both pets and people, causing a variety of health problems for humans, including gastrointestinal issues and anemia. Harmful nematodes such as hookworms can cause intestinal infections in domestic pets. They can also be harmful to plants, which is why gardeners often cultivate plants that will repel nematodes and other pests. So, it is very important that only beneficial nematodes be used to control termites. The best way to do this is to consult with your local garden center, buying from a trusted source in person or online.