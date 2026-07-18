5 Ground Covers To Plant If You Hate Mowing The Lawn

For many homeowners, a lush green lawn is a source of great pride. Keeping it that way, however, can feel like a full-time job. Between frequent mowing, watering during dry spells, fertilizing, and battling weeds, a traditional lawn often demands more time and maintenance than the average homeowner would like. To remedy this situation, some gardeners choose to replace all or certain parts of their lawns with low-growing ground covers. These often require less upkeep while still creating an attractive, functional landscape.

Ground cover plants offer a variety of benefits. They can spread naturally to fill bare spaces, suppress weeds, and can offer a higher drought tolerance than conventional grass. Some ground cover even produces flowers that attract beneficial pollinators, or provides habitat for them. Depending on the species, ground covers can also help reduce erosion, improve soil health, and add visual interest with unique textures and colors that a regular lawn simply can't match.

Of course, replacing a lawn isn't as simple as choosing the first spreading plant you find. Choosing the best ground cover for your specific space depends on factors including sunlight, soil type, foot traffic, and climate. Some popular ground covers can also spread aggressively or even become invasive in certain parts of the country, so it's important to do your research to avoid creating more problems than you solve. Luckily, there are plenty of attractive, lawn-friendly alternatives that combine durability with relatively low maintenance. Whether it's bee-friendly wild strawberries, sturdy blue star creeper, or even mowing-optional microclover, these ground covers can help you create a stunning, no-mow lawn without the constant work of maintaining traditional grass.