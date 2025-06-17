Two Delicious Fruit Bushes That'll Have Songbirds Flocking To Your Yard

There's nothing quite like stepping out into your garden or yard and hearing a symphony of songbirds making their presence known. With their bright melodies and cheerful chirps, they can bring any yard to life, and it's one of the reasons that so many people want to attract more songbirds. While there are many ways you can make your garden a welcoming environment — such as choosing the right seeds or adding features like nesting boxes and fountains — you can also encourage more songbirds to flock to your yard by adding plants like highbush blueberries (Vaccinium corymbosum) and the black raspberry (Rubus occidentalis).

Highbush blueberries and black raspberries combine two songbird-attracting factors. First, with their namesake fruits, these bushes provide a food source. Their thick foliage also offers shelter for songbirds, giving them a safe place to nest as well as a source of materials for building nests during breeding months.

Planting highbush blueberries and black raspberries can add color to your garden while also inviting more songbirds to visit. If you're interested in adding these bushes to your yard, make sure to do research on how well they grow in your local area, as well if they're invasive or not. Once you're sure these berry bushes are the right choice for your garden, here's how you can get started.

