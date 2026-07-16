Hydrangeas of all sorts are extremely popular garden plants in the United States largely because they feature showy, colorful blooms. Pink and blue are among the most popular colors, but which color emerges — and if blooms remain that color the following season — can vary based on soil conditions for specific types of hydrangeas. While this may seem like some sort of mysticism, the difference between blue and pink hydrangeas is easily explained by science. In short, the acidity and mineral composition of the soil can influence a hydrangea's blooms, depending on the variety.

The blooms of both bigleaf (Hydrangea macrophylla) and mountain hydrangea (Hydrangea serrata) can change colors based on the pH level of the soil. They are not the only types of hydrangeas offering differently colored flowers, but they are the only types that change color based on soil chemistry. For example, panicle hydrangeas (Hydrangea paniculata) provide colorful blooms all summer long and those blooms change colors through the season. However, the shifts are dictated by air temperatures and sun exposure as opposed to soil pH levels. Meanwhile, the 'Limelight' cultivar is genetically coded to change throughout the blooming season from bright green to white, to a warm pink by fall.

Bigleaf and mountain hydrangea are also the types that feature those massive mophead blooms that are so popular, emerging in shades of blue, pink, or purple depending on the soil in which they are growing. Because this phenomenon has a straightforward, scientific answer, gardeners have learned they can also manipulate the soil pH artificially in order to determine the color of blooms they'll get.