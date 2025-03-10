Ensure Your Hydrangeas Impress All Season Long With These Spring Fertilizing Tips

Hydrangeas, with their iconic puffy balls of flowers, feature showy blooms every spring. But the key to ensuring those lovely flowers is in fertilizing them properly each spring. There are several species in the genus hydrangea, including bigleaf hydrangea (Hydrangea macrophylla), mountain hydrangea (Hydrangea serrata), and smooth hydrangea (hydrangea arborescens). The different cultivars of these species are very popular across the U.S., with notable color variations that attract gardeners. By keeping your hydrangea happy, with the right nutrients, you can help this deciduous shrub live up to 50 years.

Provided the right soil conditions, either nutrient-rich clay or loam, hydrangeas do not require an overabundance of added fertilizer. The ideal amendment is a modest one completed once a year right after pruning in mid-April to early May. However, bigleaf hydrangea does well with a few light applications of 10-10-10 fertilizer during its growing season. After utilizing top tips to care for your hydrangeas in the winter, make sure to move forward confidently in the spring with fertilization.