The Top Hydrangea Varieties For Gorgeous Blooms All Summer Long

There are many considerations that factor into choosing the best hydrangea for your yard. Among those is when and how long they bloom. There is actually quite a range when you can expect these bountiful plants to bloom, as well as whether they will blossom more than once during the season. Much of that depends on which hydrangea you plant: If you're looking for gorgeous flowers all summer long, choose a variety that blooms early with an extended bloom time. Luckily, there are a number of varieties and cultivars that will accomplish this goal.

For hydrangeas that give you flowers all summer long, as well as bonus colors later in the season, the best choice is oakleaf (Hydrangea quercifolia). This is a beautiful hydrangea variety that will fill your garden with stunning fall foliage following its summer-long blooms. Oakleaf hydrangea blooms earlier than other varieties, and the blossoms last a long time. In fact, oakleaf can hold their blooms for up to three-quarters of the year in some areas. The flower clusters start out white, only to change to shades of pink or brown as time goes on. As autumn sets in, the foliage will transition to vivid fall colors of orange, red, and purple. This applies to all varieties of oakleaf. Note that this variety doesn't benefit from deadheading, so keep blooms on if you want to watch the colors change.