Challenging Misconceptions: Why Coffee Grounds Won't Change The Color Of Your Hydrangeas

Gardeners love the big, colorful blooms of hydrangeas. Gardeners who also have an affection for a morning coffee will often save the spent grounds and mix them into the soil around their hydrangeas. This is usually due to the common idea that coffee grounds will change the color of hydrangea blooms. However, that is not the case. Unfortunately, coffee grounds won't do much to change the flower color — at least not immediately.

The reason this misconception has become such a common practice revolves around the natural acidity in coffee. Soil pH is one of the primary determinants when it comes to the color of blooms for certain types of hydrangeas. So, the logic goes that adding coffee grounds to your soil will make it more acidic, thus influencing the color of the blooms — neutral or basic soils render white or pink blossoms, while more acidic soil produces the more popular purple and blue tones.

However, this logic is fundamentally flawed. That's because while fresh coffee grounds are mildly acidic, with a pH of around 5.0 to 5.5, used grounds are neutral or slightly acidic at best at 6.5 to 6.8. As a result, spent grounds won't alter the soil pH enough to cause a change in the color of the blooms. Any acidification of the soil the does happen is generally very short-lived, or could take years of applications to work. It's also worth noting that the idea that all hydrangeas can change color is also a myth: only certain varieties of big leaf and mountain hydrangeas change color as a result of soil pH. Finally, it's not just the pH of the soil that determines bloom color, but the aluminum content as well, something coffee can't help with.