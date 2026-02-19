The Common Color-Changing Hydrangea Myth You Should Stop Believing

For bigleaf and mountain hydrangeas, blooms turn a deeper blue or purple as the soil's pH decreases (or as it becomes more acidic). Blooms on the very same plant can even be different shades of plum and blue if the roots that feed them extend into different pockets of soil. If you like these darker blooms, you can try adding sulfur in the fall to lower their pH. Meanwhile, soil with a higher pH (which is more alkaline) will produce red and pink blossoms, becoming paler as the pH is increased. If pink is your pleasure, use limestone to raise the pH when fertilizing your hydrangeas in the spring.

If you bring home one color of hydrangea and its blooms start to change in ways you don't enjoy, you can test your soil to see why. For a more accurate understanding of your soil pH, send a sample to your local extension office or use a highly-rated home soil tester. Note that, while raising your soil's pH can be pretty straightforward, lowering it is harder and can take a lot longer, depending on your soil type.

Changing your pH is also not a one-and-done thing, and could take many seasons of treatment to see your hydrangea colors change. Also, the color change is unlikely to be permanent. Soil pH changes naturally over time from rainfall and the impacts of other nearby plants, so you can expect your bigleaf or mountain hydrangeas to produce different shades of blooms through time.