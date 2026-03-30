If You Want Bigger, Better Hydrangea Blooms, Try These Soil Tricks

The right soil pH is also important when it comes to seeing maximum blooms on your hydrangeas. In order to make sure your soil is consistently at the correct pH, test it regularly and amend as necessary. For overall health and growth, hydrangeas prefera soil pH ranging between 4.5 and 6.5. However, not only will the pH level affect the amount and size of blooms, it can also dictate their color depending on the variety. With bigleaf and mountain leaf varieties, a low or acidic pH level (under 5.5) can result in blue blooms. High or alkaline pH, above 6.5, will give you pink blooms. Purple blooms appear with soils exhibiting a neutral pH level. So, if you are looking for a certain color, you may want to manipulate your soil's pH, which you can do using several spring fertilizing tips for hydrangeas.

The other thing to monitor when testing your soil is the nitrogen level. While nitrogen can make soil more acidic, which you might want for blue blooms, it can also limit bloom production on hydrangeas, giving you gorgeous, green leaves in spring and summer, but no flowers. When you fertilize hydrangeas, be sure not to use an NPK fertilizer heavy in nitrogen. However, make sure it has plenty of phosphorous, which helps the plants bloom. Alternatively, if you are hoping to increase the acidity of your soil, you may be better off using mild fixes such as orange peels, coffee grounds, or compost. These choices also help increase organic material in your soil, as mentioned above.