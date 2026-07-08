Who Really Owns DeWalt Tools?

As DIYers, gardeners, or lawn care enthusiasts can attest, there are a multitude of both manual and power tools necessary for keeping everything in your lawn, garden, and home maintained. They will also likely be quick to suggest their favorite brand of tools. While there are hundreds of different brands available — like the Ryobi lawn tools you'll wish you already had — a few are almost always near the top of those recommendations. One such company is DeWalt, one of the top-selling tool companies in the United States. However, many people are surprised to learn that DeWalt is not an independent company. In fact, it is actually owned by yet another popular tool company, and has been for many decades.

DeWalt tools have been a mainstay in the U.S. for just over a century. However, for over half of its history, it has been a subsidiary of another major tool manufacturer. It was originally founded in 1924 by Raymond DeWalt, who invented the adjustable radial arm saw. However, within that same year, DeWalt sold the company. Under the new owners, Paul Gardner and Isaac Rutt, the company rapidly expanded. Eventually, this led to Black & Decker purchasing DeWalt in 1960.

Although DeWalt was acquired by Black & Decker in 1960, that doesn't fully answer the question of who actually owns DeWalt tools today. That's because in 2010 Black & Decker was acquired by another big name in the tool industry — Stanley. The result of that merger was the Stanley Black & Decker company, which today is the parent company of DeWalt.