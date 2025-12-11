Is DeWalt's 28-Inch 3-In-1 Lawn Mower Worth Buying? Here's What Reviews Say

DeWalt's 28-Inch 3-in-1 lawn mower features a deck equipped with dual blades, providing a wider cut. This is a fairly quiet beast, and part of that comes from the three-chamber muffler. It has variable speeds, so you can mow at a rate that suits your mood. If you have a hilly yard, this mower has rear wheel drive to help you get through uneven areas. The 3-in-1 in the name refers to the fact that this machine comes with mulching, bagging, and side discharge — so you can leave the roads clean, bag all the cuttings, or leave behind well-mulched grass that won't look messy. Grass height settings span from 1.25 inches to 3.75 inches. Consider your grass type when it comes to lawn mowers, as well.

While all of that might sound great, it's important to see what users have had to say about this mower from DeWalt. One reviewer said, "Long story short, this mower is strong enough for commercial usage and easy enough to operate for anybody. Would definitely recommend to anyone looking for a new one." At the same time, another pointed out, "This thing is awesome!!! I mainly use a riding mower, but this thing comes in clutch when I want to walk the lawn! It cuts perfect and the lawn looks amazing afterward! The self-propel feature is great also!" While there are plenty of positive reviews, with a total of 4.5 out of 5 stars on the DeWalt website, one person said, "The instructions are terrible. No quick start guide. Small figures. Lots of instructions not relevant to my model." With 85% of reviewers saying they'd recommend this mower, it's probably worth the investment.