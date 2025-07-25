If You're Building A Fence, Consider Using This Fan-Favorite DeWalt Tool

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Building a wire fence is no easy task. Whether you're fencing in acres of property or keeping deer out of your yard with a simple fence upgrade, it's a challenge. This work requires pounding, pulling, twisting, and cutting. You can make installing fence posts easier with this handy tool, but for wire fences, you need something special. Several individual tools can suffice, but that takes time and valuable space in your toolbelt. One specialty implement will make this big chore more efficient: A pair of fencing pliers is the right tool for the job.

Several manufacturers offer these dedicated tools, but DEWALT's DHWHT70273 fencing pliers are well-reviewed and at a median price. Designed specifically to tackle the wrist-rending tasks inherent in fencing, they work with barbed wire, smooth wire, net wire, and for installing electric fences. On one end, you'll find a hammer head for pounding nails and staples, on the other, a hook to loosen those fasteners. Below each end are wire cutters that work for various gauges. Between the two ends are grippers to pull and start staples, nails, and to twist and tie wire. You can also stretch wire around a fence post. The handles are long for leverage and cushioned for comfort.

Due to positive reviews and high ratings on Amazon, The Home Depot, and Tractor Supply, DEWALT's fencing pliers were selected for coverage. In addition to the ratings, Outdoor Guide also considered other sources such as YouTube reviews and factors like build quality, materials used, and versatility.