If You're Building A Fence, Consider Using This Fan-Favorite DeWalt Tool
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Building a wire fence is no easy task. Whether you're fencing in acres of property or keeping deer out of your yard with a simple fence upgrade, it's a challenge. This work requires pounding, pulling, twisting, and cutting. You can make installing fence posts easier with this handy tool, but for wire fences, you need something special. Several individual tools can suffice, but that takes time and valuable space in your toolbelt. One specialty implement will make this big chore more efficient: A pair of fencing pliers is the right tool for the job.
Several manufacturers offer these dedicated tools, but DEWALT's DHWHT70273 fencing pliers are well-reviewed and at a median price. Designed specifically to tackle the wrist-rending tasks inherent in fencing, they work with barbed wire, smooth wire, net wire, and for installing electric fences. On one end, you'll find a hammer head for pounding nails and staples, on the other, a hook to loosen those fasteners. Below each end are wire cutters that work for various gauges. Between the two ends are grippers to pull and start staples, nails, and to twist and tie wire. You can also stretch wire around a fence post. The handles are long for leverage and cushioned for comfort.
Due to positive reviews and high ratings on Amazon, The Home Depot, and Tractor Supply, DEWALT's fencing pliers were selected for coverage. In addition to the ratings, Outdoor Guide also considered other sources such as YouTube reviews and factors like build quality, materials used, and versatility.
The pros and cons of the DEWALT fencing pliers
Building a fence is one outdoor update that will add serious value to your home, but you need the right tool. According to verified reviews, the DEWALT fencing pliers are heavy-duty, excelling at removing staples, cutting wire, and other fencing chores. "Every ranch hand should have one of these," says an Amazon reviewer. A verified review from The Home Depot calls the tool "substantial" and says, "made extracting old fencing staples almost effortless." "Not your granddaddy's fencing pliers," says another reviewer from Amazon. Customers also often cite the plastic-covered handles as being comfortable. From repair and maintenance to erecting miles of fence over lots of land, the tool is well-regarded for its sturdy construction, longevity, and multipurpose value. One review from Tractor Supply says that it's "the 'Swiss army knife' for any fencing operations."
When it comes to the size of the tool, reviews are mixed, with some suggesting it's too big. A review from The Home Depot says that the DEWALT fencing pliers are "bulky but functional." An Amazon reviewer said, "If you have BIG hands, you will love this. If you don't, you probably won't." Another claims, "I need two hands to open the jaws fully." Another Home Depot reviewer who found the tool "too bulky" says, "need both hands to operate especially to cut the barb wire." On the other hand, some praise the fencing pliers for their long-lasting durability, due to the chromium-vanadium steel construction. YouTuber Last Best Tool demos the tool's use and discusses its functionality. Another YouTuber, 1001 Renovation Ideas, showcases the fencing pliers' versatility. Overall, users of DEWALT's fencing pliers are happy customers with a well-rounded multi-tool that they trust.
Methodology
Outdoor Guide selected DEWALT's fencing pliers by carefully considering their high ratings and reviews from verified purchasers on Amazon, The Home Depot, Tractor Supply, as well as videos from YouTube. Furthermore, we examined the tool's value to the consumer in the market for such an item. We make every effort to select tools with favorable reviews and low rates of return. During the process, Outdoor Guide noted both positive and negative comments from individuals, as well as positive ratings with negative points in the reviews.