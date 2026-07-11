Not Essential Oils: There's A Smarter Way To Prevent Carpenter Bees From Drilling Into Your Deck

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Wooden decks are updates that can add value to your home as well as amenities that add enjoyment to the time you spend outside. However, they are also magnets for carpenter bees, which seek out dead wood and wood structures to create tunnel systems in which they can lay eggs. Although carpenter bees are beneficial pollinators, they are not to be trusted around wooden decks. So homeowners often resort to numerous non-lethal tactics, including essential oils, like almond oil, to say goodbye to carpenter bees. But essential oils need to be applied and reapplied, ideally when existing nests are unoccupied. The smarter solution may be to simply paint the wood on your deck in order to keep these busy borers at bay, deterring them from drilling in the first place.

Carpenter bees are particularly attracted to unpainted and untreated wood surfaces, particularly if that wood is somewhat weathered. That's because such wooden surfaces are typically softer, making it easier for the bee to create holes and tunnels. While there's not much hard scientific evidence, and some pest control specialists consider this an unsupported myth, there is plenty of anecdotal evidence that carpenter bees gravitate toward soft, untreated woods like pine and cedar over hardwoods or pressure-treated pine. Painting your deck can effectively create another barrier, making the planks much less attractive to carpenter bees. While some people suspect a thick coat of paint or glossy sealant tricks the bees into thinking the wood isn't wood, it could simply be that the added coating is not worth their while, sending them off to find easier-to-penetrate targets. In fact, they will chew through painted wood if there aren't better options. But generally, a quality coat of paint means your yard and garden can still glean benefits from these pollinators without your deck paying the price.