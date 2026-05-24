Say Goodbye To Carpenter Bees With A Natural Ingredient They Hate

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Bees can provide a lot of benefits for yards and gardens. In fact, many gardeners go to great lengths to create a pollinator-friendly garden in order to attract more bees. However, not every type of bee is a welcome sight, as some can do a great deal of damage. One such unwelcome visitor, for many gardeners, is the carpenter bee. Not only are carpenter bees a dangerous type of bee that can deliver a painful sting, they can be very destructive to your house, deck, garage, fence, and other wood structures. Luckily, there are ways to keep them at bay, including using almond oil, a natural ingredient they hate.

Carpenter bees are such a concern because they bore into wood, creating a labyrinth-style tunnel system in which they lay eggs. While this behavior is a natural part of their reproductive cycle, it can severely weaken the wood. In many instances, carpenter bees can be one of the reasons your deck boards are cracking, your wooden fence is falling apart, or your fascia boards are riddled with holes. As if the damage done by the bees alone wasn't enough, woodpeckers love to feed on the larvae hidden in these tunnels. So, it's not uncommon to hear them hammering away at wood in areas where carpenter bees are active, exacerbating the problem.

The best deterrent for carpenter bees is a thick coat of paint over wood surfaces. However, they can and will still bore into painted or stained boards if they have limited options elsewhere. Additionally, many people prefer the natural look of wood. Many other wood surfaces, such as exposed framing lumber in attics, are typically unpainted. This is where the natural solution of almond oil can come in handy. Essentially, almond oil's specific scent drives them away, at least for a bit.