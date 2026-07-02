Keep Wasps Away From Your Yard With A Crocheted Solution

When you're looking to spend quality time in the backyard, few things can stress you out like a swarm of wasps, especially if they build a nest too close to your home. There are a lot of mistakes to avoid when getting rid of a wasp's nest, including some that result in angry residents. So for most homeowners, the best thing to do is prevent wasps from nesting in your yard in the first place. One popular deterrent that's been gaining traction online — even going viral — involves throwing up a crocheted hornets' nest, designed to convince wasps that the neighborhood is already occupied.

The idea isn't new — commercial decoys made from paper or fabric have been marketed for years, and anecdotally, people swear they work. But at $10 to $20 apiece, they're not cheap, and paper succumbs to the weather by the end of the season. Besides, crocheting your own nest is fun if you have the skills.

This tactic leans on the fact that some wasps are territorial. Theoretically, a queen looking to establish her nest in the spring may avoid competition. Setting up a decoy sends her off anywhere besides your porch or garden. The catch is that there is no scientific research to support this strategy, and logical reasons why it might not work. For example, many wasp species don't build these sort of ovoid, hanging nests. In fact, you might find underground wasp nests in your yard. Also, some wasps don't mind setting up house near other nests, sometimes even in the same tree. But again, many folks absolutely swear by the decoys, and it can't hurt to try for yourself. Once all is said and done, the worst-case scenario is that your crocheted nest is a cute, if foreboding ornamental DIY.