Here's What To Do When You Find A Ground Wasp Nest

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During warm weather months, it's a common practice to scan porches, eaves, and overhangs for wasp nests. While looking up is certainly prudent, it is also worth taking a glance at the ground — some types of wasps, as well as bees, will either burrow or make their nests in existing holes in the ground. Should you find (or stumble upon) an in-ground wasp nest, you will need to figure out if and how you need to deal with it.

If a ground nest is found, the first step is to determine what species of insects are utilizing it. While some dangerous types of wasps exist, there are also some helpful ones. Three groups of wasps tend to live underground: Cicada killers, which are mostly harmless to humans; yellowjackets, which can get aggressive if they feel threatened; and sand wasps, which generally aren't found in yards or gardens. Additionally, the nest's inhabitants could be bees. If you determine the nest belongs to a type of wasp that'll actually benefit your lawn and garden, then you don't want to eradicate them. Instead, you should let them be to go about their business. However, you may want to mark the nests so that you and others can remember to avoid the area.

If the wasps might pose a threat, such as bald faced hornets or other yellowjackets, then you will need to safely remove them. One strategy is to to just wait them out. This is because by late fall, the queens will have mated and abandon the nests in search of a winter hibernation location. When they do, the remainder of the colony will die away. So, if you're discovering the nest later in the year, you may not need to do anything.